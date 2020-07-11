news 

Cuba points out US as a threat to peace and security in Latin America

Havana, Jul 11.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday pointed out the United States as a threat to peace and security in Latin America.

 

‘The policies of the current (United States) government threaten peace and security of our geographical area,’ Rodriguez posted on his Twitter account.

On his tweet, the diplomat regretted that Washington manages to sabotage the progress of the bilateral and regional cooperation regarding drug trafficking, terrorism and human trafficking, among other international scourges. (Prensa Latina)

