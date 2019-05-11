Cuba, Luxury Destination for Event and Incentive Tourism

Havana, May 11 .-Cuba becomes a luxury destination for event and incentives tourism, said José Manuel Bisbé, president of the Viajes Cuba business group.

Speaking about his presentation at the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2019), Bisbe estimated that the island has the infrastructure that guarantees successful events of this highly demanded segment of travel.

Our country has facilities of all kinds in relation to the places where meetings or events can be held, said Bisbé, at the same time that he highlighted the traditional buildings for such purposes as the Havana Convention Center, colonial fortresses as the present venue of the FITCuba this year or modern hotels with high levels of comfort.

Also, he added, there are travel agencies specialized in the different modalities that the visitor prefers, among which, for example, San Cristóbal and Cubatur.

The director also referred to the wide variety of accommodations distributed throughout the country with buildings of great heritage value to five-star hotels such as the capital’s Iberostar Grand Packard.

Thus, he remarked, the visitor can choose between luxurious accommodations or others closer to nature or historical tourism, in which case he has the option to choose some of the country’s heritage cities.

Also available to the tourist is a wide network of means of transport that includes old classic cars, buses, horse-drawn carriages or minivans.

Cuba is betting seriously on this segment, Bisbé said, and for this a series of investments are executed that will not only transform Havana but other territories of the nation.

During this day of the FITCuba event, which dedicates its edition 39 to the events and incentives tourism, over a dozen activities were presented that will take place in the country as is the case of Turnat 2019, the largest event of nature tourism to be held next September in the western moore Ciénaga de Zapata.

To this other proposals include a wide range of events for lovers of culinary, sports and cigar smokers in which case they are the Gourmet Varadero, the Great Cuba Golf Tournament and the Gathering of Partagás customers and friends, respectively.

The Island will also host the 23rd edition of MITM Americas, considered the most influential fair in the area for the promotion of event and incentive tourism and the 17th edition of the Meeting Place Cuba, to be held both in Havana in the last four months of the year.

FITCuba 2019 was officially opened on May 7 and its sessions will be extended until next May 11 at the colonial fortress San Carlos de la Cabaña fairgrounds.(Prensa Latina)