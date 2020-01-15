Cuba hosts 35th Jazz Plaza International Festival

Havana, Jan 15.-With a concert by Cuban showman Bobby Carcasses, the 35th Jazz Plaza International Festival will open on Tuesday in this capital and eastern Santiago de Cuba.

Carcasses, 2012 National Music Award winner, will open again the classic Cuban jazz event, which is considered one of the most important in the world.

The opening concert will take place at the Avellaneda Hall of the Nacional de Cuba Theater at 20:30 hours, local time, and the Cuban musician will be accompanied by his group Afrojazz and other guests.

The showman’s performance will precede those by bands from New Orleans: The Soul Rebels, Tank and the Bangas and Trombone Shorty Foundation, and the popular Cuban musician Cimafunk.

Prior to the inauguration, at the theater’s Covarrubias Hall, tribute will be paid to Juan Formell, founder of the emblematic orchestra Los Van Van, in a great concert led by pianist Dayamir Gonzalez.

Sponsored by the Cuban Music Institute and the National Popular Music Center, Jazz Plaza will be held until January 19 at the Nacional de Cuba, Bertolt Brecht and America theaters; The Cuba Pavilion, the gardens of the Mella Theater, the Alba Cultural House, and the Benny More Pink Hall at La Tropical, among other venues. (Prensa Latina)