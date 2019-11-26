Cuba holds 11th International Linguistic Conference 2019

Havana, Nov 26.-The 11th International Linguistic Conference 2019, taking place at the Jose Antonio Portuondo Valdor Institute of Literature and Linguistics, began on Monday with the presence of experts from several countries.

According to the program, the course ‘Lexicographic work: Always at the service of the user?’ by Concepcion Maldonado Gonzalez, professor at the Complutense University of Madrid, Spain, opened the first day of the meeting in this capital.

The event will see work commissions, in which participants will discuss the process of language and literature in Cuba as expressions of national consciousness.

Among the themes is the course ‘Approach to the Aboriginal Languages of Cuba,’ taught by academic Silke Jansen, from the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany.

Today will see the launch of the book ‘Colloquial Intonation in Santiago,’ by PhD Alex Muñoz Alvarado (Cuba) and a meeting with young artists from the Hermanos Saiz Association. (Latin Press)