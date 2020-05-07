Cuba has favorable scenario to fight Covid-19, says Foreign Minister

Havana, May 7.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed that Cuba has a favorable scenario in the epidemiological curve of the coronavirus.

Through his Twitter account, the Cuban diplomat stated that this are encouraging news, but he insisted on the need to avoid confidence and redouble efforts to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, informed on Wednesday that 18 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Cuba, totaling 1,703 cases. No deaths have been reported for second consecutive day.

During his usual press briefing at the International Press Center about the situation of the pandemic in Cuba, the physician stressed that 1,001 coronavirus patients have been recovered.

Duran said that the list of recovered persons increases gradually and exceeds 631 active patients, who are clinically stable. (Prensa Latina)