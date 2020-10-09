Cuba: Gran Caribe group ready in Varadero for international reopening

Varadero, Cuba, Oct 9.- The Gran Caribe (GC) Hotel Group is prepared and ready to reopen international tourism in Varadero resort always respecting the health measures against Covid-19, Ismary Hernandez, representative of Gran Caribe Hotel Group, said.

Hernandez told Prensa Latina that as from October 15, at first, ‘we are going to have foreign clients in Iberostar Taino, Muthu Playa Varadero, and Arenas Doradas and the other hotels will have the corresponding conditions to reopen services.’

‘Tourism product demands biosafety protocols for visitors and workers due to the pandemic that is currently affecting the whole world, and our country is facing it as we have done in all difficult situations and which we will move forward to,’ she stated.

‘The New’s Year celebration is drawing near as well as the anniversary of the Cuban revolution that we proudly celebrate, so that our sector contributes to what is expected and domestic economy can be strengthened’, she stressed. (Prensa Latina)