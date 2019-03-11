Cuba Fair ExpoCaribe, Important Trade Promotional Event

Havana, Mar 11 .-Cuba considers the ExpoCaribe Fair an event to host from June 19 to 22 an important trade promotional event.

We have already worked in the ExpoCaribe organization with authorities from Santiago de Cuba (eastern region and venue of the exhibition), Cuban Minister for Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca posted on Twitter.

This is an important commercial promotional event. The Caribbean is not only our geographical area but also a community with which we have a strong collaboration. #SomosCuba, Malmierca said after posting on Twitter a work on the issue published by Prensa Latina.

Alba Blanco, delegate of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce in the eastern province, highlighted the favorable impact the fair will have on the economic work of these territories thanks to the proximity, with the possibility of showing the full range of products and services in that Cuban region.

The Heredia Convention Center will host the event, the latest edition of which took place in 2008 and it will be renewed as part of the commitment of the Cuban managerial sector facing the recent proposal by President Miguel Diaz-Canel about the need to increase exports and replace imports, she said.

Blanco announced that during the Fair, 16th edition, bilateral meetings, presentations of new offers and diverse forums will be held to favor interactivity among the participants in pursuit of their respective interests. (Prensa Latina)