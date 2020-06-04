Cuba deplores manipulation and political opportunism on terrorism
Under the hashtag #TerrorismoNuncaMas, Rodriguez recalled that nearly 3,478 Cubans have died as a result of these actions and 2,099 have been disabled in one way or another.
Cuba is a country that has experienced numerous organized, financed and executed terrorist attacks from US territory, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The most recent event is the armed attack against the Cuban Embassy in Washington, early on April 30, in which the US Government has maintained complicit silence, the text denounces.
Since then, threats have been made against the integrity of Cuban diplomats and embassies in countries such as Mexico, Costa Rica, Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Cyprus, Austria and Angola, the statement also says. (Prensa Latina)