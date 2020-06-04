Cuba deplores manipulation and political opportunism on terrorism

Havana, Jun 4.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez affirmed that Cuba deplores any form of manipulation and political opportunism on terrorism.

The foreign minister posted on his Twitter account that Cuba, which has been a victim of terrorism, maintains a strong position rejecting and condemning all terrorist acts, methods and practices in all manifestations.

Under the hashtag #TerrorismoNuncaMas, Rodriguez recalled that nearly 3,478 Cubans have died as a result of these actions and 2,099 have been disabled in one way or another.

Cuba is a country that has experienced numerous organized, financed and executed terrorist attacks from US territory, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The most recent event is the armed attack against the Cuban Embassy in Washington, early on April 30, in which the US Government has maintained complicit silence, the text denounces.

Since then, threats have been made against the integrity of Cuban diplomats and embassies in countries such as Mexico, Costa Rica, Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Cyprus, Austria and Angola, the statement also says. (Prensa Latina)