Cuba Denounces Consequences of Tightening of US Blockade (+Photos)

Moscow, May 28.- The activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act tightens the blockade of Cuba and violates international law, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said in Russia.

The US Government recently announced that lawsuits can be filed against Cuban and foreign companies in US courts under the Helms-Burton Act, Rodriguez Parrilla told Prensa Latina.

It constitutes a further step in the aggressive enforcement of US laws against third countries, which is a gross violation of international law and the sovereignty of all States, the head of Cuban diplomacy noted.



In addition, there has been a strong international reaction against this new instrument that tightens the blockade of Cuba, Rodriguez Parrilla said in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, at the end of official talks in this capital.

The Cuban diplomat stated that the ministers of commerce, investment, tourism and other sectors have expressed their intention to continue their legitimate business in the Caribbean island.

Our government has provided all guarantees of juridical security regarding a law that is totally inapplicable in our country, as established by a Cuban antidote law, the foreign minister stressed.

We are certain that, although those acts will have negative economic implications, they will not diminish the Cubans’ will to exercise their free determination, Rodriguez Parrilla stated.

Nor will they prevent the efforts by governments from third countries to defend their own sovereignty, which is attacked, or to protect the interests of their companies and businesspeople, as well as to protect their citizens’ rights, the Cuban official went on to say.

These measures seriously affect Cuban residents in the world as well, and particularly in the United States, as they violate the civil liberties of US citizens, such as travels, and have raised growing opposition in US society, he concluded. Before the press conference, Rodriguez Parrilla and Lavrov signed a cooperation agreement between the foreign ministries for the 2020-2022 period.