Cuba Categorically Rejects OAS Interventionist Declarations

Havana, Feb 14.- Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rogelio Sierra categorically rejected the recent statements by the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, which he described as interventionists.

From the headquarters of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in this capital, the deputy minister told the local press that the OAS official made statements on the Cuban electoral process we have freely chosen.

At the same time, he emphasized, the representative of that hemispheric organization ‘tried to de-characterize the electoral process we are living in an attempt to delegitimize it, thus supporting the campaigns of the Cuban counterrevolution and its allies.’

The diplomat emphasized that ‘without shame, the OAS secretary general was accompanied by a series of people who defend, support and encourage aggressive actions against Cuba such as the blockade, terrorism.’

He warned that these individuals ‘are part of a sector of the Cuban-American community based in the United States that still dreams of overthrowing the revolution’ in this Caribbean nation. (Prensa Latina)