Cuba and Vietnam join forces for rice production

Camagüey, Cuba, Nov 28.- The last phase of the Cuba-Vietnam collaboration project seeks to improve rice production rates in this province, affected by the lack of supplies for grain cultivation.

After reaching a historic record of 100,000 tons of cereal in 2018, the Ruta Invasora de Camagüey Agroindustrial Grain Complex, the second largest in the country, was harmed by the impossibility of importing the required technology due to the direct impact of the United States blockade against Cuba.

According to the Adelante website, the Deputy Director of the rice company, Jimmi Camejo, “sought alternatives to the shortage of supplies and today uses some biological products such as Metarhizium (fungus that attacks insects) and Fitomag, among others.”

The support of Vietnam in this field is crucial to improve the production strategy for the next decade, in addition to the planning of the hydraulic system with the aim of achieving more efficient use of water in rice crops.

In its last phase, the project emphasizes the improvement of rice production infrastructure at the national level, as well as strengthening the control of seed quality and genetic improvement.

Academic and scientific exchanges with Cuban specialists in Vietnam are also included in the collaboration agenda, a priority for the Caribbean country that seeks effective ways to guarantee the food security of its population of more than 11 million.(Prensa Latina)