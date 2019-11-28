Cuba and Vietnam join forces for rice production
According to the Adelante website, the Deputy Director of the rice company, Jimmi Camejo, “sought alternatives to the shortage of supplies and today uses some biological products such as Metarhizium (fungus that attacks insects) and Fitomag, among others.”
The support of Vietnam in this field is crucial to improve the production strategy for the next decade, in addition to the planning of the hydraulic system with the aim of achieving more efficient use of water in rice crops.
In its last phase, the project emphasizes the improvement of rice production infrastructure at the national level, as well as strengthening the control of seed quality and genetic improvement.
Academic and scientific exchanges with Cuban specialists in Vietnam are also included in the collaboration agenda, a priority for the Caribbean country that seeks effective ways to guarantee the food security of its population of more than 11 million.(Prensa Latina)