Cuba and Venezuela Agree on Cooperation Projects for 2019 (+Photos)

Havana, Dec 15 .- Cuba and Venezuela approved the annual cooperation plan for 2019, made up of 22 projects, as part of the 19th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which ended on Friday in Havana.

At the closing session of the meeting, chaired by Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and the vice president of the Council of Ministers of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas, three of the initiatives of the program that pays tribute to the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement established in October 2000 were signed.

The parties signed a project to deepen educational policy, which will allow providing scientific-methodological advisory to Venezuelan officials and teachers, as well as the continuation of master’s programs.

They also signed a training and advisory agreement for technical services in electromedicine in the Venezuelan Ministry of Health and a deal to build capacities for agricultural production in urban environments.

The rest of the 22 projects cover such areas as health services, the supply of medicines, electric support, professional training, sports and cultural promotion, agri-food and support services for the aforementioned Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement.

Speaking at the closing session of the meeting, Delcy Rodriguez underlined that the signed documents are nothing more than the continuity of what was initiated 18 years ago by the revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.

This is a defining moment for our peoples, because it is not just a signing of documents, but the reflection of the work and commitment by two countries that came together to raise the dignity of free peoples, she said.

For 18 years, 220,000 Cuban collaborators have brought love, health, culture and sports to Venezuelans. While neo-fascist governments like the one that will take office in Brazil decided to truncate cooperation, in Venezuela we say ‘thank you Cuba for elevating the dignity of Latin America and the Caribbean,’ she added.

Here we are not signing the opening of military bases, but projects to bring happiness to our people, Rodriguez noted.

For his part, Ricardo Cabrisas said that when making the 2018 analysis, the Intergovernmental Commission concluded that the cooperation was effective, despite severe difficulties caused by the limitations caused by the economic warfare imposed on Venezuela and the US economic, financial and commercial blockade on Cuba.

In addition, he expressed Cuba’s rejection of unilateral coercive measures that hinder Venezuela’s development, and repeated the unwavering support for the Bolivarian Revolution and President Nicolas Maduro, whom he wished success during his new term of office. jg/apz/mgt/tgp/gdc