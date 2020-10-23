Cuba advocates at UNESCO for unity to promote education

Paris, Oct 23.- Cuba’s Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez called to hold a UNESCO virtual forum to international solidarity and cooperation to guarantee quality and inclusive education globally.

These times demand, as never before, unity among all of us who have the responsibility of caring for the destiny of children, adolescents and youth, Velazquez said after addressing the world meeting on the goal on Education 2030 Agenda.

According to Velazquez, education is the instrument to teach reading in the world in which we live and contribute to its change.

The minister shared experiences and Cuba’s particularities regarding the commitment to prioritize the sector, amid the obstacle the US blockade represents.

In her speech, Velazquez ratified the Cuban State’s political will to give education an essential role, as 23% of budget expenditures are allocated for that sector.

Heads of State, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay also addressed the forum. (Prensa Latina)