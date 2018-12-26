Creators from Several Countries to Honor Design Biennial in Cuba

Havana, Dec 26 .-Creators from several countries will converge at the 2nd Havana Design Biennial to be held from May 20 to May 26, 2019, a statement from its organizers announced on Tuesday.

The National Design Office of Cuba launched the official call for this second edition under the motto ‘Design beyond form.’

According to the report, since its inception in 2016, the biennial has become a multi-purpose space of exchange, and promotion on the importance of this event for personal and social growth.

In this edition, the event will be held in various areas of the Cuban capital with exhibitions, catwalks, and tours of Cuban and foreign design, while the Conference Center of this city will host the theoretical event of the event.

Dedicated to the 500th Anniversary of Havana, the biennial will have as co-host the Cuban provinces of Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba.

The call highlights the role of design in contemporary creation and the Cuban and regional reality in areas such as industry, economy, society, and culture.

With the aim of promoting the presence and benefits of design, the event also aims to show the work of those professionals and institutions with a sustained work that serve as an example for their quality, creativity, and innovation.

They also include, among the premises of the meeting, enhance the link between Cuban and foreign design, as well as encourage the creation of networks of exchange between design and architecture, economy, communication, and other related disciplines.

Both foreign and Cuban participants can compete in a dozen categories, which reward the quality, innovation, and usefulness of the products. (Prensa Latina)