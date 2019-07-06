Computerization of Cuban Healthcare System Noted

Holguin, Cuba, Jul 6 .-Promoting the potentialities of the computerization of Cuban society in the public healthcare system is one of the priorities of the Government and medical authorities.

Experts from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) and local leaders analyzed the main achievements in that field and the plans for 2019 and 2020.

MINSAP Informatics and Communications Director Karel Barthelemy noted that since 2017, they have worked on the implementation of a strategy in several stages until 2030 to computerize all medical facilities and processes in Cuba.

So far, 87 Cuban hospitals have several computer programs to provide services and carry out administrative tasks.

In the next few months, the first version of the digital medical record will be installed in 16 research institutes in Havana, as well as 16 provincial hospitals, he added.

The test will allow us to tuning up the project, which began at the Manuel Fajardo Clinical Surgical Hospital in Havana, in order to spread it to other medical units at different healthcare levels, Barthelemy explained.

For her part, the director of the Manuel Fajardo Clinical Hospital, Dalsy Torres, lauded the achievements in the healthcare sector in Holguin, where the oncology, assisted reproduction and imaging services were computerized at the Vladimir Ilych Lenin Hospital.

These achievements contribute to providing better medical services to patients and to speed up the access to information, thus helping significantly to improve the patients’ satisfaction. (Prensa Latina)