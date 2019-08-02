Colombia Highlights Child Care in Cuba

Aug 2 .-Fortunately, in Cuba, there are no children deprived of family care or without state support, highlights a material published Thursday on the website of the Colombian Communist Party.

‘In our country (in general) the street is safe. There are no child abductions or other phenomena of a criminal nature against children,’ said Roxanne Castellanos, PhD in Sciences, professor at the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Havana, quoted by the aforementioned publication.

‘Within the communities, our children and teenagers play and socialize, without having anything negative.

It is part of our idiosyncrasy. This physical activity, playful and of relations and interactions with others, is recommended, as long as there is adult supervision’, Castellanos said.

She explains that this means being aware of them, knowing what they are doing, who they are playing with, what they are playing, where, how much time they spend in the street, watching over their feeding schedules and all their life routines.

We must bear in mind that, in these spontaneous groups of children, there are children of all ages and who come from different family educational styles, says the psychologist.

Inherent in childhood is the need for accompaniment while they learn to regulate their own behaviors. If they are completely alone for hours, they run different risks and are vulnerable. In addition, it is necessary to educate in the principle of good social conduct and respect for coexistence, she specifies.

The academician emphasizes that ‘the psychological health of children and teenagers also has to do with the use they make of their time. Undoubtedly, adults are responsible for this. The need for supervision is not an option, it is an obligation of parents.