Chinese Art at Havana’s International Book Fair

Havana, Feb 3 .-Chinese artists will be the protagonists in a cultural gala in this capital today, in the framework of the 27th International Book Fair, at which China is the guest country.

The Shandong Song and Dance Theater company arrived Havana. The 20-strong group will give two shows at the Alicia Alonso Grand Theater of Havana today and tomorrow.

Under the title ‘2018 Happy Celebration of Chinese Spring’, the company will present some scenes of music, dance and acrobatics, all related to Chinese traditional culture.

According to organizers, several Cuban institutions will also contribute to highlighting Chinese culture during the fair, which opened yesterday in Havana and will conclude on February 11.

The major event of Cuba’s publishing sector will consist of exhibitions, concerts dance shows, wushu exhibitions (martial art) and a Chinese cinema screening at the Infanta Movie Theater.

The Chinese delegation attending the Havana Internatioal Book Fair consists of 130 representatives from more than 60 publishing institutions, including 11 famous writers whose most prestigious works have been translated into Spanish and English.

At the same time, China exhibits about 7,000 volumes in a 400-square-meter stand at San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, the main venue for the cultural event.