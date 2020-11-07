Brazil sends second shipment with hospital supplies to Cuba

Brasilia, Nov 7.- The Cuba-Brazil Business Chamber, supported by donations from friends, sent a second container with 19 tons of hygiene and cleaning materials for hospital facilities of the Caribbean island, the Cuban Consulate in Sao Paulo informed.

A first shipment with 17 tons arrived in Havana on July 3 and was received by authorities from Medicuba Company and the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, the diplomatic representation said.

A note from the consulate states that the donations will help Cuba face the serious consequences caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, amid the reinforcement of the US blockade against the Caribbean nation.

The text indicated that the Brazil-Cuba Business Chamber, a non-profit entity headed by Vladimir Guihalme, worked hard to send this second container with the necessary medical supplies.

In its message, Cuba’s Consulate General in Sao Paulo, which supports such a noble initiative, expressed gratitude to the Cuba-Brazil Business Chamber, solidarity organizations and friends of the island. (Prensa Latina)