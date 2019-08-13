Botswana Remembers Leader of Cuban Revolution
Leonel Suarez Fonseca, a member of the Cuban brigade in Botswana, offered a presentation on the use of the Heberprot P medicine, produced by Cuba, for the treatment of diabetic foot.
The conference was held at the clinic in Gaborone where Dr. Suarez Fonseca works.
The day also included a meeting of the medical brigade and members of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Botswana, headed by Ambassador Patricia Pego, with politician and writer Michael Dingake, a close and unconditional friend of Cuba and its Revolution.
Afterwards, Botswana students, students of the Latin American School of Medicine and those who graduated in Cuba held a meeting in Gaborone to exchange experiences.
There were also a roundtable discussion on the life of the Commander in Chief and a photo exhibition on the revolutionary leader at the Cuban Medical Brigade headquarters in Gaborone. (Prensa Latina)