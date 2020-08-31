Athletes train in eastern Cuba for Olympic Games

Santa Clara, Cuba, ago 31.- Athletes who aspire to compete in the next Olympic Games have moved their training sessions to eastern Cuba, INDER High-Performance General Director Jose Antonio Miranda said.

Miranda told Prensa Latina exclusively that since the country’s eastern region has a lower incidence in Covid-19 cases, top authorities from the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) decided to move those athletes to Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila, Camagüey, Santiago de Cuba and Granma provinces.

The athletes already qualified for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, so they can carry out the controlled training with supervision from their coaches, the INDER official stated.

During the second half of November 2020, and as part of the training, the national wrestling and boxing championships will be held in Santiago de Cuba province, while the judo championships will take place in Matanzas city, he stressed.

Miranda praised the discipline, dedication and responsibility of Cuban athletes in complying with all health measures to fight Covid-19, while maintaining a high physical and sports preparation. (Latin Press)