Heavy rains, storm surges as Beryl passes through southern Cuba

As Beryl passes through southern Cuba, heavy storm surges may also occur along the south coast, with possible slight coastal flooding in low-lying areas.

Although the cyclone will not directly affect the national territory, heavy rains are expected, especially in Isla de la Juventud special municipality and Pinar del Río province, so actions are being taken to protect human life and material assets, Granma newspaper reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Beryl continued to move west-northwestwards at a speed of 31 kilometers per hour, passing near the south coast of Jamaica.

The hurricane has weakened in the last few hours, having maximum sustained winds of 220 kilometers per hour, higher gusts, and a minimum pressure of 959 hectopascals.

Beryl remains an intense category-four hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale of five. (Take from Prensa Latina)