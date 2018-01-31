Aleida Guevara Visits Exhibition about Che in Paris Mayor’s Office (+Photos)

Paris, Jan 31 .-Aleida Guevara, daughter of revolutionary leader Ernesto Che Guevara, has visited the exhibition dedicated to her father presented at Paris Mayor”s Office, an initiative she described as courageous in the current context.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the internationalist doctor recalled the reactions and criticisms issued by certain French political sectors before the Mayor’s Office decision to pay a tribute to Che, and for that reason ‘they keep it, despite all the conflicts, I think it is very brave.’

The exhibition, entitled Che in Paris and organized by the Pachamama association, invites Parisians and tourists to ‘discover a legend of the revolution’ in all his facets: the insatiable reader, sportsman, traveler, guerrilla fighter, the Marxist who aspired to promote the new man, doctor, poet, and photographer.

Another aspect is the relationship that united Che with Paris, who spoke French and was a great admirer of this European city that he occasionally visited.

According to Aleida, her father ‘was always a romantic man, that’s why he once said that a revolutionary has to be a man with great feelings of love, (…) and in that sense Paris has a lot of appeal for any romantic man, it’s the city par excellence of lights, the city that during many centuries had the predominance of the universal culture.’

The president of the communist group in the Paris’ City Council, Nicolas Bonet, said that the exhibition is of great interest especially for the French youth, who can discover the value Che gave to the revolutionary thought of this European nation.

Paris’ Mayor Anne Hidalgo recently greeted the presentation of the exhibition dedicated to Che: ‘a figure of the revolution turned into a militant and romantic icon’, posted on her Twitter account.

