A total of 175 fencers to compete in World Cup in Havana
Cuba will be represented by it’s silver medal-winning team of the 2019 Lima Pan American Games, composed of Yamilka Rodríguez, Seily Mendoza and Dianelis González, joined by Yania Gavilán.
Of these athletes, the best ranked is Rodriguez, who appears in 127th position on the FIE ladder, and is set to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Panama qualifier, from April 18 to 19 this year.
The individual event will take place during the first two days of the Havana competition, while the teams will compete on the 12th.
Of the 37 nations represented, ten are from the Americas, and as such the tournament is important in the face of the continental qualifier for Tokyo 2020.
Fencers from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Virgin Islands, Mexico, Peru, the United States, Venezuela and Cuba will compete in Havana. (Prensa Latina)