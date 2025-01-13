Venezuelan Foreign Minister thanks Cuba for rejecting intervention

“Faced with the threats of a declining empire and its local accomplices, Venezuela is strengthened by the unconditional support of friends and allies in solidarity,” the senior diplomat wrote on his Telegram account.

Gil extended his most sincere thanks to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez “for his firm rejection of irresponsible calls for military intervention, which threaten the life and peace of our peoples.”

Rodríguez stated in X that “the irresponsible requests for an international military intervention in Venezuela, made by various actors, are a serious fact that we reject and that, if this adventure were to go ahead, it would have considerable and unpredictable consequences for regional peace and security.”

The Bolivarian Minister for Foreign Affairs also valued what he called Iran’s “timely statements” in rejection of plans for military intervention and the hardening of unilateral coercive measures promoted by those who seek to destabilize peace.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Esmail Baqai, for his message of congratulations to the Venezuelan people after the peaceful and democratic inauguration of Maduro on January 10.

In an event the day before in Cúcuta, Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) called for “an international intervention, preferably endorsed by the United Nations,” to remove the legitimate constitutional government of Nicolás Maduro, who was sworn in as President for a new six-year term.

The former Colombian president’s statements were also joined on social network X by the fugitive from Venezuelan justice and resident abroad (Spain) Leopoldo López, who called for “seriously consider the proposal.”

The day before, at the closing ceremony of the International World Antifascist Festival, held in Caracas, Maduro called Uribe “a sad paramilitary character and drug trafficker, murderer, criminal and coward” and called on him to come to the front of the troops, show his face and not send others. (Take from Prensa Latina)