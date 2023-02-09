Venezuela sent forces and supplies to support Türkiye and Syria

The Chancellor declared to the press that the aid is materialized through the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force and together with the Ministry of Interior, Peace and Justice, they are delivering medicines and food to these ‘brotherly peoples’.

He recalled that Syria is a country subjected to unilateral coercive measures and demanded that it is time to ask the international community to raise its voice for the lifting of these sanctions,as a way to improve recovery in the Arab State.

The team of Venezuelan experts is integrated by professionals, technicians, doctors and specialists in disaster response and people´s identification.

The latest data from Türkiye indicated that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake left so far more than 7,108 dead and 40,910 injured in the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazig.

The Syrian Ministry of Health also reported 1,250 deaths and 2,54 injured in the areas controlled by the Government, in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, Tartus and in areas of Idlib.

The Civil Defense of the Arab country announced, meanwhile, more than 1,280 deaths and 2,600 wounded in rebel-controlled areas in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo (northwest).

(Taken from Prensa Latina)