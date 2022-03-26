UnBlockCuba campaign starts in Germany

Berlin, Mar 26.-The European campaign UnBlockCuba is developing its activities online with the participation of some 120 organizations and political parties to denounce the US blockade against Cuba, German diplomatic sources reported.

On the opening day (Thursday) of this third edition, speeches by Heinz Bierbaum, president of the Party of the European Left, and Dr. Ulrike Dorfmüller, expert in Cuba themes, were delivered.

Young German men and women from the Tamara Bunke project currently visiting the Isle of Youth also delivered speeches and extended their experiences in this Cuban territory to participants.

Several European media outlets joined this initiative, which denounces the US government’s pressure on Havana and supports Cuba in its resistance of these attacks, according to the source.

On March 24, 1962, the US Department of the Treasury, during the Kennedy administration, announced the ban on imports of goods totally or partially manufactured with Cuban raw materials, even if they were produced in a third country.

Sanctions imposed on Cuba more than a half century ago remain in force, and others have been enacted by successive US administrations, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Prensa Latina)