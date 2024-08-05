Trova, poetry, and tribute to Fidel Castro at Cuban festival

The Artemisa Mestiza Traditions Festival will be dedicated to poet Rene Fuentes, the Houses of Culture, and the Kinfuiti band.

Trova singer Marta Campos will be the guest of the cultural program “Dialogos a viva voz” (Dialogues by Voice), which will be organized by journalist and critic Fernando Rodriguez Sosa as part of the event at the AlbumKafe coffeehouse in Artemisa on Saturday, August 10.

Local media informed that traditional, popular dance, country, trova, alternative music, folkloric dance, literature, and theater will be the protagonists of these days.

The program includes performances by Pedrito Calvo y la Justicia, Karamba, Will Campa, Laritza Bacallao, Tiempos de Si band, and the Pupi y los que Son Son orchestra in the city’s cultural square. (Take from Prensa Latina)