martes, abril 25, 2023
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Serbian association congratulates Cuban president on his reelection

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz , , , , , , , ,
Belgrade, Apr 25.- The Serbia-Cuba Friendship Association sent a congratulatory message to President Miguel Diaz-Canel on his reelection by the National People’s Power Assembly, a diplomatic source stated this Monday.
A letter addressed to Cuban Ambassador to Serbia Leyde Rodriguez states that the congratulations are also motivated by the constitution of Cuba’s new unicameral Parliament, Government, and the Council of State.

“The electoral process ended, marked by the mass participation of Cuban citizens, more than 75 percent, in the elections of the new people’s representatives of the Government,” the letter from the solidarity group highlights.

The document affirms that the elections demonstrated a high degree of democracy, with a clear role of citizens as active participants in the public and political process.

The elected representatives in the Parliament and the Government, alongside the Council of State and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, will continue with determination and strength the historic continuity of the glorious Cuban Revolution, the text reads.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Ecuador Reduces Poverty Rates despite Global Crisis

Messi Unstoppable on European Fields

Russia Backs Cuba in Fight Against US Blockad