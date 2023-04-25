Serbian association congratulates Cuban president on his reelection

“The electoral process ended, marked by the mass participation of Cuban citizens, more than 75 percent, in the elections of the new people’s representatives of the Government,” the letter from the solidarity group highlights.

The document affirms that the elections demonstrated a high degree of democracy, with a clear role of citizens as active participants in the public and political process.

The elected representatives in the Parliament and the Government, alongside the Council of State and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, will continue with determination and strength the historic continuity of the glorious Cuban Revolution, the text reads.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)