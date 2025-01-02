President of Russian Senate congratulates Cuba on Liberation Day

The top leader of the Federation Council sent a congratulatory message to the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) of Cuba, Esteban Lazo, in the framework of the celebration of the 66th anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution.

That victory meant the beginning of a new stage in the history of Cuba, Matvienko underlines in her letter, reaffirming that the Federation Council consistently calls for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.

Likewise, the Russian senator expresses her assurance that both parliaments will maintain their willingness to develop a constructive legislative dialogue and the search for mutually advantageous decisions on the bilateral and international agenda.

Cuban MPs will always have the support of the senators of the Russian Federation for the implementation of perspective projects on different fields, Matvienko adds.

In addition, the head of the Russian upper house wishes the speaker of the Cuban parliament and his colleagues success and responsible activity, and wishes the Cuban people progress and prosperity. (Take from Prensa Latina)