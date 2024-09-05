President of Honduras reiterates complaint of a coup d’état

In statements last night this national radio and television, the president made reference to a 2013 video posted on the Insight Crime web portal in which former representative Carlos Zelaya appears along a group of people currently being prosecuted for drug trafficking, saying that they would hand over around 650 thousand dollars as a contribution to the Free Party campaign.

“I condemn all types of negotiations between drug traffickers and politicians,” Castro highlighted in her speech. “I ask the Attorney General’s Office to take drastic actions in all cases presented without any selectivity to combat drug activity,” she highlighted.

The president of Honduras pointed out during her address that the peace and internal security of Honduras are at risk and the plan to destroy the government of democratic socialism and the next electoral process is underway.

After the speech, the deputy for Libre in the National Congress, Juan Barahona expressed his support for the president and added that the attorney general must act now against active drug trafficking cases.

“Enough selectivity in justice! We Hondurans do not forget the Coup d’état and its impact on our country,” the congressman wrote on X. (Take from Prensa Latina)