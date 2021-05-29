President of Cuba exalts Latin American unity in the face of Covid-19

Havana, May 29.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, praised the unity of Latin America in the confrontation with Covid-19, referring to the visit to his country of the Minister of Health of Argentina.

The president highlighted in his Twitter account the presence of Carla Vizzotti, Minister of health of the South American nation, along with Cecilia Nicolini, advisor to the Presidency of Alberto Fernández, who arrived in this capital to learn about the five Cuban vaccine candidates against the disease.

‘Having siblings at home is always good news. Cuba’s vaccine candidates were also conceived with them in mind,’ said the head of state of the Caribbean country.

He also highlighted the ‘beautiful coincidence’ between the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Argentina, 48 years ago when Héctor Cámpora assumed the presidency of the southern nation, and the presence of the civil servants on the island.

On their first day in Havana, Vizzotti and Nicolini met with Cuban health authorities and researchers to learn about the progress in the development of the Abdala and Soberana 02 vaccines, which are going through the last phase of clinical trials.

On Thursday, the delegation had an intense agenda, which included a visit to the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and to the headquarters of the group of companies in the biopharmaceutical industry, BioCubaFarma.

‘We believe in the integration of our America and in the value of the solidarious exchange of experiences and concrete actions that favor the well-being of the peoples,’ said the Argentine Minister of Health on her Twitter account, which she accompanied with an image of the Cuban drugs against Covid-19.

The South American nation faces a delicate situation due to the pandemic, with some 35,000 infections per day and the virtual collapse of hospitals in the capital.

In the last 24 hours, more than 500 people died from the disease, which generates great concern in the country, mainly in Buenos Aires, where there is a lack of availability of beds in several hospitals and high occupancy in intensive care areas. (Prensa Latina)