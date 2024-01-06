Palestinian Red Crescent calls for international intervention in Gaza

Ramallah, Jan 6 .- The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to intervene to stop the Israeli attacks against its facilities and the Al Amal hospital, in central Gaza.

The PRCS issued a statement urging the world to force Israel to protect medical personnel, the wounded and the sick, as well as thousands of people sheltered in the Red Crescent headquarters and medical center, both of which are located in the city of Khan Yunis.

The entity expressed its concern about the repeated bombings by Israeli forces, and reported that seven displaced people, including a five-day-old baby, were killed, and 11 others were injured on yesterday’s raid against the PRCS headquarters.

Nearly two weeks ago, the PRCS criticized the systematic attacks by Israeli troops against ambulances and rescue teams in the occupied territories.

In statements to the press, the director of the Ambulance and Emergency Department of the PRCS in the West Bank, Ahmed Jibril, warned that this strategy is not new, it has just intensified with the escalation.

The crimes extend to this day, said Jibril, who criticized the recent death of four first responders who were traveling in an ambulance in the Gaza Strip, despite the coordination carried out by the International Red Cross to allow them to go rescue the injured. (Taken from Prensa Latina)