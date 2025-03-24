Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns destruction of hospital in Gaza

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate affirmed in a statement that destroying medical facilities or attacking medical personnel are war crimes and crimes against humanity, punishable under international law.

It is a systematic attempt to deepen the genocide and displacement of our people, it underscored.

According to the statement, this strategy “is part of the policy of the Israeli occupation to use hunger, thirst, deprivation of medical care, and fundamental human rights as war weapons.”

Silence and lack of action from the international community have become a cover-up for the continuation of the war promoted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, it said.

A few hours earlier, Gaza’s Health Ministry also denounced the bombing of the medical center and affirmed that this action confirms the genocide policy promoted by Netanyahu.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) described the demolition of the medical complex as a “sadistic act that reflects its barbarity and its persistence in committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.” (Tomado de Prensa Latina)