Palestine condemns violence by Israeli settlers in West Bank

In a statement, the Ministry condemned the systematic attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank, expressing that the settlers “are engaging in a genocidal war against our people and their just and legitimate national rights under the direction, protection and support of the ruling Israeli far right.”

“While the world looks towards the Gaza Strip, which has been bombed for more than 10 months, settlers intensified their attacks and theft of Palestinian lands in the West Bank,” the Ministry stressed. “It is clear that settler organizations and their most radical elements are a tool to implement the directives of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and his extremist ministers,” the foreign ministry said, calling the international community’s inability to put an end to the continued attacks.

Recently, the Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA) accused Israeli settlers of carrying out more than a thousand attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank since the outbreak of the current cycle of violence in October 2023.

At least 10 people, including two minors, were killed, and 234 were injured during the attacks, warned AIDA, a coordination forum of more than 80 NGOs working in the occupied territories.

Since October 7th, at least 1,260 people, including 600 children, were forced to flee their lands due to the violence of Israeli extremists and the movement restrictions adopted by the Army, the organization stressed.

According to an estimate, more than 750,000 settlers live in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, despite the claims of the international community, which considers these lands to be part of the future Palestinian state. (Take from Prensa Latina)