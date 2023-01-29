Initiative for Cuba and against imperialism launched in Europe

The YouTube channel stated in the final declaration of the event that the details and dates will be coordinated in the coming weeks.

More than 70 associations from Europe and the Americas participated in the meeting, which condemned Washington’s economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba and ratified the work done by the Caribbean nation to defend its sovereignty.

They also framed the tsunami of actions in defense of the peoples in tune with Jose Marti’s anti-imperialist thinking on his 170th birthday on January 28.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)