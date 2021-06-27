Indian website praises Cuban vaccine candidates despite U.S. blockade

New Delhi, Jun 27.- Cuba’s success in developing two new anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates with remarkable effectiveness proved in clinical trials despite the hostile US blockade was praised in India through the Peoples Dispatch website.

The three-dose Cuban vaccine candidate Abdala showed a 92.28% effectiveness in phase 3 of its clinical trials, placing it among the world´s best vaccine candidates developed so far, the source noted. Meanwhile, Soberana 02 showed 62% effectiveness.

Both vaccine candidates meet the minimum clinical effectiveness requirements set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

They are not the only vaccine candidates that Cuba is currently developing, since the first Latin American country to present its own vaccine candidates has nowadays five candidates in separate research stages.

The Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology developed Abdala and Mambisa (the latter for nasal administration), while Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus were produced by the Finlay Vaccine Institute.

All Cuban vaccine candidates are developed by using protein subunit technology, which is more suitable for hot and tropical climates of southern countries, as they do not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures. (Prensa Latina)