French communists support Cuba’s sovereignty

Paris, Nov 22.- French Communist Party (PCF) supported Cuba’s right to self-determination and to build a socialist society, a sovereignty the United States tries to prevent.

We are here to defend the Cuban people and their Revolution, as well as their right to choose political, economic and social system they decide, PCF member Charlotte Balavoine told Prensa Latina.

We want to ratify our support for socialist Cuba and tell it that it is not alone, Ms. Balavoine stressed.

According to Balavoine, Cuban defense against hostile campaigns is part of an international struggle, worsened in present Covid-19 scenario, in which both capitalist and liberal systems proved their failure.

