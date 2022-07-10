Diaz-Canel visited vulnerable community in Havana

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10.- Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of Cuban communist party and president of the country, visited today the Las Canteras neighborhood, in the Havana municipality of Playa. The Presidency published on Twitter that this community, where 1,600 people live, is undergoing a total transformation, with 591 houses.

The Cuban president began his tour at the Vilma Espin School, opened by Fidel Castro on April 9, 2013, a place that borders the Sierra Maestra program, where the Commander-in-Chief began his experimentation with protein plants, said another publication.

During the president’s stay in that educational institution, it was recalled that the Commander in Chief was there nine times, and it was also where the song “El regreso del amigo”, dedicated to Hugo Chavez, was sung for the first time, in a tribute that was attended by Fidel.

As part of his tour around the neighborhood, the Cuban leader arrived in the building where the doctor’s office and polyclinic will be located; he also visited the baseball field, where he shared with neighbors in a game.

(taken from ACN)