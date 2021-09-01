Díaz-Canel insists on extreme measures and speeding up vaccination
The call is registered for the fourth consecutive day, the numbers registered on the island fall below seven thousand cases.
However, the health authorities explained today in a press conference that although the positive impact of the immunization process with vaccines is observed, the numbers of confirmed patients are still high.
In another publication, the island’s president expressed concern about the increase in positive numbers in pregnant and postpartum women, and insisted that ‘with them all care is little.’
Díaz-Canel shared the alert made by the Cuban Minister of Health, José Ángel Portal, who warned that although the Cuban health protocol for confronting Covid-19 pays special attention to this vulnerable group, ‘prevention continues to be the weapon most important therapeutic ‘.