Díaz-Canel insists on extreme measures and speeding up vaccination

Havana, Sep 1st.- Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called for extreme sanitary measures and speed up the vaccination process, in order to cut the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19.

‘The slight downward trend in #Covid-19 cases we have had in recent days cannot be a reason for confidence. On the contrary, we need to take extreme measures and speed up vaccination’, the president posted on his Twitter account.

The call is registered for the fourth consecutive day, the numbers registered on the island fall below seven thousand cases.

However, the health authorities explained today in a press conference that although the positive impact of the immunization process with vaccines is observed, the numbers of confirmed patients are still high.

In another publication, the island’s president expressed concern about the increase in positive numbers in pregnant and postpartum women, and insisted that ‘with them all care is little.’

Díaz-Canel shared the alert made by the Cuban Minister of Health, José Ángel Portal, who warned that although the Cuban health protocol for confronting Covid-19 pays special attention to this vulnerable group, ‘prevention continues to be the weapon most important therapeutic ‘.