Díaz-Canel expresses condolences on death of prominent Cuban scientist

Havana, November 14.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed his condolences on the death of the prominent scientist Jorge González Pérez, a well-known forensic expert and Doctor of Legal Medicine.

“The loss of a brilliant scientist, passionate and loyal until his last breath, like Jorge González, Popi for all Cubans, Hero of Labor and admired director of Health, to whom we owe, among many contributions, the discovery of the remains of Che, hurts greatly,” the president wrote on the social network X.

Tuesday evening, the Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal reported on X the death of who he considered a beloved person and a paradigm of Medicine and Science in Cuba.

“Popi,” as he was affectionately known by Cubans, led the search for the remains of Che and his comrades who fell in the internationalist struggle in Bolivia in 1967, which culminated in the identification and return to Cuba of the guerrilla commander and several of his combatants in 1997.

He served as a deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power from 1998 to 2003, being reelected for the period 2003-2008, during which he served as president of the Parliament’s Health and Sports Commission.

Jorge Gonzalez also served as president of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Bolivia on both occasions.

He was ratified as a deputy on April 18, 2018, at the constitutive session of the IX Legislature, held at the Havana Convention Center. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)