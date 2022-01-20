Decree Law on maternity reinforces rights in Cuba

Havana, Jan 20.- Reinforcing the protection of mothers and fathers in Cuba, regardless of the sector of the economy in which they work, is the purpose of a new legal body recently approved on the island, authorities reported.

Decree-Law No. 56 On Working Mothers and Family Responsibility, published in Official Gazette No. 145 Ordinary of December 14, extends rights to mothers in the state sector and grants equal guarantees to workers in the non-state sector of the economy.

According to Haydee Franco, deputy legal director of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the regulation allows the grandparents of a minor whose mother is still studying to enjoy the benefits of the social benefit, which will guarantee the autonomy and continuity of studies of young women.

This regulation was not issued with the purpose of stimulating teenage pregnancy, but to favor young women who are currently studying in technical-professional and higher education, said Franco in an interview granted to Granma newspaper, the official organ of the Cuban Communist Party.

Likewise, the legislation will grant mothers with sick children a monetary benefit equivalent to 60 percent of the average salary received prior to the illness. “This will guarantee that, although to a lesser extent, there will be some economic income in the family nucleus”.

Before reaching 34 weeks of pregnancy, or 32 weeks in the case of multiple pregnancies, the mother will be protected with a monetary benefit equivalent to 100 percent of the average salary received in the 12 months prior to the decision to rest, Franco added.

On the other hand, if the child requires special care and it is not possible to link him/her to a health or education center, the parents or grandparents in working condition will be able to enjoy a paid leave of absence that extends up to five years of life.

In recent statements, the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, said that the approval of the document is evidence of the promotion in Cuba of an inclusive model, in which women and men can access and contribute on equal terms to the construction of a new society.

(Prensa Latina)