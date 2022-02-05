Date of reestablishment of US consular work in Cuba TBD

Washington, Feb 5.- The United States has yet to define the date for the reestablishment of consular work at its embassy in Havana, according to official sources.

According to reports to the press, the Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, declared in a hearing in Congress this Thursday that officials from the consular service will be sent to Cuba in order to increase the processing of visas for Cuban applicants on a date as of yet unscheduled.

The White House withdrew 60 percent of its diplomatic staff from Cuba in October 2017, baselessly accusing Cuban authorities of being the cause of a mysterious illness resulting from alleged sonic attacks.

Various analyses by experts and US agencies indicated that they lacked elements to support the accusation, however.

An internal report released in early 2021 revealed that President Donald Trump accused Havana without evidence, and that mismanagement and lack of coordination dominated his response to these alleged “attacks.”

Biden, for the moment, avoided finger-pointing any country publicly and his government continues to investigate the origin of these incidents, which have taken place in various countries.

A CIA report quoted by the NBC network ruled out that the so-called “Havana syndrome” was the result of a campaign directed by a country hostile to the United States, and the causes are still unknown.

