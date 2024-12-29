Cubans in Uruguay honor the Revolution’s anniversary

The Cuban diplomat denounced Washington’s attempts to stifle his country financially, by including it in a unilateral State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list.

He said this is a criminal pretext to cut off all of the Caribbean nation’s bank transactions and relations, in a bid to prevent its basic purchases for an entire people and thwart its development plans.

Marti stressed that in the face of these circumstances, Cuba is resisting and improving itself, faithful to its principle of social justice.

The Cuban ambassador highlighted the contribution of Cuban residents in Uruguay, as they cement ties with the diplomatic mission and their homeland. (Take from Prensa Latina)