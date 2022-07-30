Cuban president urges support for new Family Code

He also affirmed that the law offers legal security to each person with disabilities, condemns family abuse and respects family diversity, and is a bet “for life, for the dignity of Cubans, for the continuity of those who have guided us”. It is the concretion of Marti’s principle: “With all, and for the good of all” It is a code of love, a code of peace! #Let’s vote Yes, he pointed out.

Last week the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) approved to take to popular referendum the 25th version of the legal text, for which the National Electoral Council and its institutions at different levels will develop training actions and other preparations.

According to the Electoral Law of July 13, 2019, in the legislative referendum, citizens with electoral rights express whether to ratify, approve, modify or repeal a certain legal provision, through free, equal, direct and secret vote.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)