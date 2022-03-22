Cuban president chairs meeting to assess tourism sector

Havana, Mar 22.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero chaired a meeting to analyze the development of the tourism sector in 2021 and projections for 2022.

According to the Presidency’s Twitter account, tourism is considered a strategic branch for the national economy and development.

This meeting reviews the actions needed to recover from the decline experienced in previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the tightening of the United States blockade.

Cuban authorities expect more than 2.5 million foreign holidaymakers this year, so better management and an increase in the quality and diversity of offers is required.

Prior to the meeting, Diaz-Canel visited an exhibition showing the results of the sector and the strategies to achieve in the shortest possible time, a return to the occupancy levels reported before the pandemic.

According to the National Statistics and Information Bureau (ONEI), Cuba had received 281,286 international tourists until February, accounting for 490.7 percent more compared to the same period in 2021.

At the same time, the country is opening new hotels, such as the Grand Aston La Habana and the Gran Hotel Bristol La Habana.

(Prensa Latina)