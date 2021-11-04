Cuba to receive more than 400 weekly flights

Havana, Nov 4.- Cuba will receive more than 400 weekly flights in all its airports as of November 15, Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez said at a press conference.

The minister explained that all airlines requests have been attended to, including those from the United States, reaching up to 147 weekly flights. But due to Washington’s restrictions still in place these can only come to Havana airport.

Rodriguez explained that the ten international airports in Cuba have been conditioned for safe transit, while optimizing sanitary controls to make them agile, without neglecting the travelers’ health.

He highlighted new elements such as the availability of Internet in all airports, with 30 minutes free of charge, and pointed out that work is being done to digitalize the procedures of arrival in the country.

As from November 15, Cuba will also authorize the docking of recreational vessels in its territorial waters.

Viazul, a bus company which connects several tourist destinations in Cuba, will also resume its services.

(Prensa Latina)