Cuba, Spain renew hotel agreement for Varadero

Madrid, Jan 22.- Spain’s hotel chain Be Live and Cuba’s Gran Caribe on Friday signed a five-year contract extension agreement for two facilities at the Varadero beach resort.

During a simple ceremony at the Cuban Embassy in Spain and with legal supervision by Consul General Alain Perez, Gran Caribe president Cristina Leon and Be Live-Globalia directors Francisco Javier Hernandez and Francisco Jose Perez signed the document.

In the presence of Cuba’s Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, who welcomed the agreement that covers the management of Villa Cuba and Las Morlas in Varadero, Francisco Javier Hernandez also expressed his gratitude by the Spanish side, satisfied with the continued commitment to the Caribbean nation.

Hernandez and Perez assessed the 15 years of collaboration and ties with the Gran Caribe hotel group, with the idea of increasing them in a near future.

Cuba is part of 107 countries participating in the 42nd International Tourism Fair (FITUR) at the IFEMA-Madrid fair institution, which could be considered the starting point for the recovery and new normality of the so-called industry without chimneys.

(Prensa Latina)