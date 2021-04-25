Cuba ratifies commitment to peaceful solution of conflicts

Havana, Apr 25.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified his country’s commitment to the peaceful solution of controversies through dialogue and negotiation.

On the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, the FM reiterated Cuba’s attachment to the Charter of the United Nations, an instrument that includes the principles of international relations, from the sovereign equality of States to the prohibition of the use of force.

Likewise, the head of diplomacy reaffirmed Cuba’s position in defense of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

Since 2019, and as an initiative promoted to the United Nations Council by the bloc of non-aligned countries, with Venezuela at the head, every April 24 nations celebrate the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

The date aims at motivating territories to collaborate on common issues, reach agreements and negotiations that are of mutual benefit to all, aligned with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

In 2021, the campaign is focused on joining efforts to overcome the crisis originated by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Prensa Latina)