Cuba increases production of Itolizumab against Covid-19

Havana, Sep 2.- A production campaign of Itolizumab, a monoclonal antibody used as a treatment for serious Covid-19 cases was recently completed, informed authorities of the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) of Cuba.

According to a publication on Twitter by the general director of that scientific entity, Eduardo Ojito, the production work was completed and the product will be soon available for patients who require it.

The Cuban drug created by the CIM has already shown good results because of its anti-inflammatory effect on serious Covid-19 patients, reported with pneumonia in the eastern provinces of Villa Clara and Sancti Spiritus.

Recently, the head of the CIM’s Scientific Research Development Center, Carlos Hidalgo, recalled the local press of the product’s usefulness during 2020, to reduce mortality in old patients and with chronic diseases.

The scientific advances with that Cuban product have been published in the renowned English Immunotherapy journal.

Just a few days ago, Tania Crombet, director of clinical research at the CIM, explained that Itolizumab is one of the molecules used in the United States to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus nephritis, prevention of transplant rejection and uncontrolled bronchial asthma.

‘It has clinical trials in the United States, which is a confirmation of the high interest in our science in the scientific community,’ Dr. Crombet noted.