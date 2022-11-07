Cuba defends multilateralism at international meeting in Iran

The meeting of national coordinators of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter began on Saturday in Tehran, with the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian.

The Group was created in 2021 and consists of 19 countries whose objectives are to preserve, update and defend the credibility of the UN Charter through the coordination of joint initiatives to strengthen respect for the principles of the organization, as well as the values of dialogue, tolerance, solidarity and peaceful coexistence among nations.

Member States of the group are Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, Laos, Nicaragua, Palestine, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

Another goal is to promote the solidarity of countries to forge collective, inclusive and effective solutions to the common challenges and threats of the 21st century, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cuban delegation to the meeting also includes Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Alberto Gonzalez Casals, and the Foreign Ministry official Pablo Berti Oliva.

